Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today informed that India at COP27 highlighted the foundational principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC). India emphasized that all countries should have equitable access to the global carbon budget, a finite global resource, for keeping temperature increase within the limits set by the Paris Agreement (PA) and all countries must stay within their fair share of this global carbon budget while using it responsibly. India also called on the developed countries for climate justice, and for undertaking rapid reductions in emissions during the current decade so as to reach net-zero much earlier than their announced dates, as they have used more than their fair share of the depleting global carbon budget. India also underlined that the transfer of climate finance and low-cost climate technologies have become more important for the implementation of climate actions by developing countries. Climate actions in India and other developing countries can be further accelerated through enhanced climate finance that is largely public, grant based and concessional.

In the written reply it was stated that India also called for concrete actions and funding arrangements to support adaptation and for taking measures to avert and minimise loss and damage from impacts of climate change. India has also called for strong global collaborations in technology development in renewable energy and hard to abate sectors and in particular for technology needs on low carbon emissions, battery storage, green hydrogen, carbon capture use and storage, etc. India continues its call for climate justice, sustainable lifestyles through the LIFE Mission launched in October 2022 and right to development.

India as a Party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)has submitted two National Communications (NC) and three Biennial Update Report (BUR) which summarises, interalia, India’s Climate action and its achievements, Greenhouse gas emissions, etc. The latest BUR report encompasses information on National Circumstances, National GHG Inventory, Mitigation Actions, and an analysis of the Constraints, Gaps, and related Financial, Technical and Capacity Needs including information on domestic measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) in climate change.