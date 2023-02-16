CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the BMC-ICOMC (Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Intelligent City Operations Management Centre) at Satya Nagar today. The Centre at the new BMC headquarters will provide a digital platform for integration of different city services.
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the BMC-ICOMC (Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Intelligent City Operations Management Centre)
Prev Post
India is a laboratory for the World in Just Transition: Jennifer Morgan, State Secretary and Special Envoy for International Climate Action, Federal Foreign Office of Germany