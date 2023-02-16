OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the BMC-ICOMC (Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Intelligent City Operations Management Centre)

By OdAdmin

CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the BMC-ICOMC (Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Intelligent City Operations Management Centre) at Satya Nagar today. The Centre at the new BMC headquarters will provide a digital platform for integration of different city services.

OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.