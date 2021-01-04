Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Ramalingeshwar Park, Berhmapur

Berhmapur: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through video conferencing today, dedicated the renovation of Ramalingeswar water body and beautification of the park in Berhmapur and said that it has become an extraordinary example of transformation. He wished this transformation shall have a special place in the tourism map of Ganjam and thanked the people of Berhmapur for their heartfelt support and cooperation.

Chief Minister said that State Government is constantly working to develop Berhmapur as an ideal town. He further said that work of a stadium with modern facilities is in progress and a Waste management Centre worth Rs. 42 Crore is going to be completed. Work on the Ring Road in the town in order to have traffic control has also been started, he added.

Minister, Forest and Environment, Parliamentary Affairs, Sri Bikram keshari Arukha, Hon’ble MP Sri Chandrasekhar Sahoo, Hon’ble MLA

Sri Bikram Panda, Chairman, Odisha Building and other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board Sri Ramesh Chandra Chyau Patnaik and Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5-T) Sri V.K. Pandian also attended the programme.

