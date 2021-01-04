Odisha Millets Mission & Mo Upakari Bagicha have featured as success stories in NITI Aayog report

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt’s flagship programmes-Odisha Millets Mission & Mo Upakari Bagicha have featured as success stories in a recent NITI Aayog report titled ‘Health & Nutrition Practice Insights’. The report praises the schemes, highlighting how they brought real change at the grassroots.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed happiness that State Government’s flagship programmes-Odisha Millets Mission and Mo Upakari Bagicha have featured as success stories in a recent NITI Aayog report titled ‘Health & Nutrition Practice Insights’. The report praises the schemes, highlighting how they brought real change at the grassroots, he said.

Chief Minister further said that the national policy body has observed that Millets Odisha effort has led to a rapid increase in the number of farmers growing millets. Similarly, Mo Upakari Bagicha is improving the dietary diversity among women and children in the State, he added.

