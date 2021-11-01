Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated New Building of RTO 1 equipped with Smart Queue Management at Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The new building of Regional Transport Office (RTO)-1 equipped with Smart Queue Management and single window systems was inaugurated by Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik today.

Chief Minister also used the kiosk and generated token for himself. He visited the waiting hall and various service counters.

The building, constructed at a cost of Rs. 3.98 crore, has three floors excluding basement spanning 4998.30 square ft on each floor.

Adding another feather to the public services within the purview of 5T, the Transport Department has introduced Smart Queue Management system to improve the citizens’ experience at the RTOs. This facility is the first of its kind in Govt. Departments of Odisha.

The system further simplifies and fast tracks the process of issuing licence, registration of vehicles, tax payment etc. When an applicant comes, a token is generated at the office. The citizens need not stand in queue. They can comfortably sit inside the office for their turn. There would be display system at all the counters to announce the token numbers. The applicants can know the approximate waiting time for getting the service through predictive forecasting by the system. The citizens will receive notification for their service from time to time.

Citizens can make use of any of the windows to get their work done smoothly. This facility will be soon introduced in Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Ganjam and Puri.

Among others, Ananta Narayan Jena, MLA, Bhubaneswar Central, Shri Madhu Sudan Padhi, Principal Secretary (Commerce &Transport), Shri Sanjeeb Panda, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Odisha State Police Housing & Welfare Corporation (OSPH&WC), Shri Arun Bothra, Transport Commissioner Shri Sangram Keshari Mohapatra, Collector, Khordha, and Shri Srinibas Behera, Addl. Comm. Transport (Admin) were present at the inauguration function.

