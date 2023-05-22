Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated ITC’s state-of-the-art Integrated Consumer Goods Manufacturing and Logistics (ICML) Facility at Khordha

Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik, today inaugurated ITC’s state-of-the-art Integrated Consumer Goods Manufacturing and Logistics (ICML) Facilityat Khordha near Bhubaneswar, Odisha, which was dedicated to the state by Mr Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director, ITC Ltd. The new facility, spread over35 acres, will support sustainable agri-value chains and livelihoods. The future-ready facility, equipped with end-to-end digital infrastructure, will be producing ITC’s world-class foods brands including Aashirvaad atta, Yippee! Noodles, Sunfeast biscuits, Bingo! chips and among others, in phases.

ITC’s investment in the world-class food processing facility in Khordha is poised to add value to the state’s manufacturing sector and support inclusive agri-value chains. In line with ITC’s commitment towards environmental stewardship, the new state-of-the-art factory will be powered by 1MW of green energy and will also features a scientifically designed Rainwater Harvesting system, ensuring maximum conservation and reduced reliance on ground water. The future-ready unit is powered by sophisticated equipment having integrated data analytics and cutting-edge digital infrastructure.

The workforce composition at the Khordha facility will be in-line with ITC’s endeavour towards scaling up women participation, with this facility employing over 55% women at an overall factory level. The company will also continue to support local entrepreneurship though multiple co-manufacturing units for its FMCG products.

ITC Limited has a significant presence in Odisha which has been strengthened over the years through substantial investments across key sectors. ITC has recently expanded its globally benchmarked Agro-Forestry Initiative in Odisha to support sustainable forestry value chain for its Paperboards Business unit located in Bhadrachalam, Telangana. The initiative in the state, spanning over 6000 acres, aims at providing additional livelihood opportunities for small and marginal farmers through tree plantation along with field crops. ITC is also contributing to the state’s vibrant tourism sector through two unique hotels in Bhubaneswar including the recently launched Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels. Today, ITC’s FMCG products are available at over 2.5 lakh retail outlets in Odisha, supporting over 10 lakh livelihoods.

ITC’s Agri-Business has been working closely with farmers in Odisha for sourcing maize, rice and shrimp from the state for exports. Its Climate Smart Agriculture programme, aimed at building resilience of the state’s farmers against the perils of climate change, engages with farmers to help them transition to climate-smart agriculture as part of its social investments programme. In partnership with NITI Aayog for its Aspirational Districts programme, the company has trained over 1 lakh farmers in sustainable agri practices. ITC has implemented a watershed development programme spanning 7,900 acres in Odisha with a view to strengthen water security in rural areas.

For over a decade, ITC has also partnered with the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society to provide livelihoods to rural women engaged in incense stick production. Its mother and child health programme covers over 22,000 beneficiaries in the state. In addition, it has installed three composter machines inside the Puri-Jagannath Temple premises, in association with the temple office, to make it environmentally sustainable.

ITC is scaling up its CSR initiatives in the state, including women empowerment, skilling, primary education, sanitation and solid waste management, among others.