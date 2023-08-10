Bhubaneswar: In yet another significant milestone for Odisha, CM Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated the centre of Infosys BPM Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of IT giant Infosys Ltd in #Bhubaneswar. It stands as another compelling testament to Odisha’s remarkable prowess in the IT services sector.

Addressing the event, CM expressed his happiness on Infosys BPM opening its operations in #Bhubaneswar. CM also expressed confidence that the talented youngsters of #Odisha will make this high-end customer service centre a big success for Infosys.

CM also outlined Odisha Govt’s commitment to provide Infosys all necessary support to further grow and contribute to the state. Infosys BPM Ltd will contribute immensely for creation of job opportunities for the youth and act as a catalyst for overall growth of the IT Industry and economy of the State.

Infosys Executive Vice President and Co-head of Delivery Satish HC thanked Odisha Govt for its support and praised the speed and responsiveness in facilitating the establishment of the centre. He added that that the centre will create considerable new job opportunities for the youth of the state.