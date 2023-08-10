Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik has felicitated 19 districts of Odisha for excellent performance in computerisation of land records. These districts had received ‘Bhoomi Samman’ from the Hon’ble President of India in July for achieving 100% success in Digital India Land Records Modernisation.

CM congratulated the revenue administration and the districts for the award and expressed happiness for the achievement. #Odisha has been awarded the prestigious ‘Bhoomi Samman’ as the best state in India for its outstanding contribution in Digitisation of Land Records.

CM informed that 100% digitisation of land records by all other districts will be completed by end of this financial year. CM said that after the implementation of #5T Charter and by adhering to the principles of ‘Mo Sarkar’, #Odisha has become one of the pioneers in modernisation of land records.

Highlighting that people can access various public services through an array of e-Governance applications anytime anywhere, CM said that chronic land issues are being sorted out through a Revenue Taskforce.

Dedicating this achievement to all the 4.5 Crore people of Odisha, CM said that the wishes & aspirations of people have always been a priority. By focusing on people, finding solutions to their problems, #Odisha has become the best State in Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme, CM added.