Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has felicitated Pranati Nayak; presented her with a cash award of ₹23 lakh

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik has felicitated Pranati Nayak, Odisha’s shining star in gymnastics, for her remarkable accomplishments at the 37th National Games, Goa. CM presented her with a cash award of ₹23 lakh in recognition of her brilliance at the mega event.

CM expressed pride saying that Pranati’s achievements are a testament to the talent nurtured in Odisha. Adding that she has made the State proud with her accolades at the National Games, CM assured her of all support for upcoming competitions. CM also appreciated Pranati’s coach Ashok Mishra for playing a significant role in Odisha Gymnastics team’s performance.

Pranati and her Coach expressed their gratitude to the CM for supporting and promoting Gymnastics from grassroots to elite. The rising gymnast has secured a total of 4 Gold medals and 1 Silver medal, showcasing her exceptional dedication and talent in gymnastics.