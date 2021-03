Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief at the passing away of renowned Odissi dancer and wife of late Guru Kelucharan Mahapatra, Smt Laxmipriya Mahapatra. CM announced State Funeral for late Smt Mahapatra who will be cremated at Puri today.

Late Guru kelucharan mohapatra wife Guruma Smt. Laxmipriya Mohapatra, the very first Odissi dancer passed away at SRJAN Bhimatangi residence in Bhubaneswar on 20th March 2021 at 11.10 pm.