Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has effected a complete overhaul of his ministry. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dropped 10 ministers, included 7 new faces, 5 Women ministers . 9 ministers retained . This is the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers by CM Naveen since he took charge for a fifth term in 2019.
As many as 21 MLAs took oath as cabinet and state ministers (independent charge) in a massive overhaul of the Naveen Patnaik government on Sunday.
The BJD MLAs who took oath as Cabinet Ministers are— Jagannath Saraka, Niranjan Pujari, Ranendra Pratap Swain, Pramila Mallick, Usha Devi, Prafulla Kumar Mallik ,Pratap Keshari Deb, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Pradip Kumar Amat, Naba Kishore Das, Ashok Chandra Panda, Tukuni Sahu and Rajendra Dholakia
The leaders who took oath as Ministers of State (Independent Charge) are— Samir Ranjan Dash,Aswini Kumar Patra, Pritiranjan Ghadai, Srikanta Sahoo, Tusharkanti Behera, Rohit Pujari, Rita Sahu and Basanti Hembram.
Here’s the full list of Naveen’s new Council of Ministers, as released by the Raj Bhavan:
Cabinet Ministers:
Jagannath Saraka – SC & ST Development, Minorities & Backward Classes
Niranjan Pujari – Finance, Parliamentary Affairs
Ranendra Pratap Swain – Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development
Pradip Kumar Amat – Forest & Environment, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Information & Public Relations
Pramila Mallick – Revenue & Disaster Management
Usha Devi – Housing & Urban Development
Prafulla Mallick – Steel & Mines, Works
Pratap Keshari Deb – Industries, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Energy
Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak – Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare, Cooperation
Naba Kisore Das – Health & Family Welfare
Tukuni Sahu – Water Resources, Commerce & Transport
Ashok Kumar Panda – Science & Technology, Public Enterprises, Social Security & Empowerment of PwDs
Rajendra Dholakia – Planning & Convergence
Ministers of State (Independent Charge)
Samir Ranjan Dash – School and Mass Education
Ashwini Patra – Tourism, Odia Language, Literature & Culture, Excise
Priti Ranjan Ghadei – Rural Development, Skill Development & Technical Education
Srikant Sahoo – Labour & Employees’ State Insurance
Tusharkanti Behera – Electronics & IT, Sports & Youth Affairs
Rohit Pujari – Higher Education
Rita Sahu – Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts
Basanti Hembrem – Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti
