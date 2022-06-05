Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has effected a complete overhaul of his ministry. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dropped 10 ministers, included 7 new faces, 5 Women ministers . 9 ministers retained . This is the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers by CM Naveen since he took charge for a fifth term in 2019.

As many as 21 MLAs took oath as cabinet and state ministers (independent charge) in a massive overhaul of the Naveen Patnaik government on Sunday.

The BJD MLAs who took oath as Cabinet Ministers are— Jagannath Saraka, Niranjan Pujari, Ranendra Pratap Swain, Pramila Mallick, Usha Devi, Prafulla Kumar Mallik ,Pratap Keshari Deb, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Pradip Kumar Amat, Naba Kishore Das, Ashok Chandra Panda, Tukuni Sahu and Rajendra Dholakia

The leaders who took oath as Ministers of State (Independent Charge) are— Samir Ranjan Dash,Aswini Kumar Patra, Pritiranjan Ghadai, Srikanta Sahoo, Tusharkanti Behera, Rohit Pujari, Rita Sahu and Basanti Hembram.

Here’s the full list of Naveen’s new Council of Ministers, as released by the Raj Bhavan:

Cabinet Ministers:

Jagannath Saraka – SC & ST Development, Minorities & Backward Classes

Niranjan Pujari – Finance, Parliamentary Affairs

Ranendra Pratap Swain – Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development

Pradip Kumar Amat – Forest & Environment, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Information & Public Relations

Pramila Mallick – Revenue & Disaster Management

Usha Devi – Housing & Urban Development

Prafulla Mallick – Steel & Mines, Works

Pratap Keshari Deb – Industries, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Energy

Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak – Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare, Cooperation

Naba Kisore Das – Health & Family Welfare

Tukuni Sahu – Water Resources, Commerce & Transport

Ashok Kumar Panda – Science & Technology, Public Enterprises, Social Security & Empowerment of PwDs

Rajendra Dholakia – Planning & Convergence

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

Samir Ranjan Dash – School and Mass Education

Ashwini Patra – Tourism, Odia Language, Literature & Culture, Excise

Priti Ranjan Ghadei – Rural Development, Skill Development & Technical Education

Srikant Sahoo – Labour & Employees’ State Insurance

Tusharkanti Behera – Electronics & IT, Sports & Youth Affairs

Rohit Pujari – Higher Education

Rita Sahu – Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts

Basanti Hembrem – Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti