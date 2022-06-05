Jindal Steel & Power Observes World Environment Day 2022

Angul: Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) observed the World Environment Day 2022 by organizing a slew of programs for its employees, school students and periphery villagers.

In a bid to create awareness regarding protection of environment, early in the morning “A Run for Environment” was flagged off by Mr. Sabyasachi Bandopadhayay, Executive Director- Operation and Mr. Damodar Mittal, Executive Director- Raw Material and Iron making, where hundreds of employees with their family members and representatives from periphery villages participated and planted more than 500 saplings inside the JSP campus.

On this occasion Mr. Sabyasachi Bandyapadhyay stressed upon the necessity of appropriate segregating the domestic garbage at the household level to make it convenient for the recycling units to recycle the same more efficiently to reuse the same in a productive manner.

Mr. Damodar Mittal also advised one and all to do their best to maintain a Green coverage around their vicinity and therefore stressed upon to plant more and more trees particularly the fruit bearing varieties .

On this occasion a spot quiz on Environment was also organized at the plantation site and prizes were distributed as per merit.

CSR dept of JSP organized Painting and other competitions organised amongst the School students and amongst the students of DAV Savitri Jindal High School to create awareness on Sustainibility and Environment on the eve of World Environment Day .

In addition to this, JSP in association with JSPL Foundation also organized painting competitions for the children of periphery villages like Badkerjang, Sankerjang, Jarada, Mahitala and other near by villages and also in JSP Township where hundreds of children participated and translated their colorful & creative ideas on the theme of “Only One Earth” and expressed their concern for conservation of environment through their beautiful paintings.

Similarly, JSP also organized an online Quiz competition amongst all its employees & essay & quiz competitions amongst the ladies . Winners of the competitions were rewarded with attractive prizes.

The program ended with vote of thanks from Mr Alok Sahu, head of Environment Dept, JSP Angul for support for environment protection from all particularly by the Senior Management , CEO Mr D. K. Saraogi, and ED & Plant Head Mr Hrideyswar Jha.