Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicated two state-of-the-art Linear Accelerators at Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) in Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: Dedicating two state-of-the-art Linear Accelerators at Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) in Cuttack, CM Naveen Patnaik highlighted that Odisha in recent times is witnessing a massive transformation in healthcare sector. With the addition of the two linear accelerators worth ₹38 Cr, the total number of linear accelerators at the institute went up to four which will substantially reduce the waiting time of patients.

CM also inaugurated a 30-bed day care unit at the institute, enhancing the total number of day care beds to 42. The unit has been established at a cost of ₹6 Cr. CM said that besides infrastructure development for cancer care at public health institutions, #Odisha Govt is roping in private players to invest in development of cancer care institutions.

Citing examples, CM said apart from Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre and Bagchi-Shankar Cancer Hospital in #Bhubaneswar, a new cancer hospital is coming up in Jharsuguda. CM said more such institutions will come up in next few years. This transformative change will certainly be a great boost for people in healthcare, CM added.

Mentioning that with early diagnosis & treatment, cancer is curable, CM appealed the patients & their family members to face this situation with a positive attitude. CM exuded confidence that the persons affected by cancer can conquer this disease with the support of all. CM said that the entire cost of treatment for each patient attending AHPGIC is borne by #Odisha Govt under various schemes.