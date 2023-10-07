Atmosphere Core Unveils Grand India Entrance: Announcing 8 New Properties and Aiming for 25 by 2025

New Delhi -Atmosphere Core, an acclaimed hospitality company, kicks off its spectacular India entry, aiming at heralding a paradigm shift in the Indian hospitality landscape through unique and unforgettable experiences. Leveraging on its award-winning resort experiences in the Maldives, the company looks at delivering on the values of Anticipating, Crafting, and Elevating the guest journey at the distinctive new properties coming up in India.

Following a successful journey in the Maldives, of launching 3 brands and 8 resorts within 10 years, Atmosphere Core unveiled an aggressive plan of 25 in 2025 for India. Making headway with the announcement of 8 remarkable hotels and resorts within two brands:

OZEN MANSION KOLKATA

OZEN PRIVADO GOA

OZEN NANDI HILLS BANGALORE

SADAR MANZIL HERITAGE BY ATMOSPHERE BHOPAL

STILLWOOD RETREAT A SIGNATURE ATMOSPHERE COORG

VARSĀ ELEMENTS OF NATURE BY ATMOSPHERE KANNUR

ATMOSPHERE BHUBANESWAR

ATMOSPHERE LAKE VIEW KOLKATA

These properties embody Atmosphere Core’s commitment to creative storytelling and curating exceptional guest experiences. “Atmosphere Core has always stood for redefining hospitality experiences, and today, we’re taking this legacy to India,” said Mr. Salil Panigrahi, Managing Director of Atmosphere Core. “Our commitment to organic growth, sustainable development, and distinctive brand experiences has transformed the Maldives, and we are thrilled to bring this transformation to India.”

The grand unveiling took place in New Delhi, where Atmosphere Hospitality Private Limited’s visionary Chairman, Mr. Dipti Ranjan Patnaik, expressed his dedication to establishing Atmosphere as a prominent hotel brand in India, with a focus on delivering ‘Joy of Giving’ to guests. “India’s rich cultural tapestry and diverse landscapes offer immense potential for extraordinary hospitality,” Mr. Patnaik emphasized. “With our commitment to sustainability and the ‘Joy of Giving,’ we aim to create a hospitality legacy in India.”

Mr. Souvagya Mohapatra, Managing Director of Atmosphere Core – India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, & Bhutan, highlighted the company’s expansion plans in South Asia, echoing the ethos of giving joyfully from the heart and soul, and refining and elevating the individual experiences crafted for guests. Under Mr. Salil Panigrahi’s leadership, Atmosphere Core has forged new standards for hospitality in the Maldives, and this legacy is set to continue in India.