Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik comes out of his residence to meet agitating BJP legislators

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik comes out of his residence, Naveen Niwas to meet BJP legislators who came searching for him in a march from the State Assembly waving banners & sloganeering. Later, Patnaik ushers the Opposition MLAs into his residence for discussions

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has assured to chair an all-party meeting in a day or two to resolve the paddy procurement issues in the State, informs senior BJP MLA Bishnu Sethi after meeting Patnaik at his residence with other BJP legislators.

This is for the first time in history that Odisha Chief Minister came to a protest site & agreed for discussion, says BJP’s Bishnu Sethi.