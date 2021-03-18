Jammu and Kashmir reports 126 new positive cases, 124972 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Wednesday informed that 126 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 20 from Jammu division and 106 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 127957.Also 01 COVID-19 death has been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 90 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 10 from Jammu Division and 80 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 127957 positive cases, 1008 are Active Positive, 124972 have recovered and 1977 have died; 731 in Jammu division and 1246 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 5634811test results available, 5506854 samples have been tested as negative till 17thMarch, 2021.

Till date 1404310 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 29674 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1008 in isolation and 119146 in home surveillance. Besides, 1252505 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 27735 positive cases (including 62 cases reported today) with 492 Active Positive, 26779 recovered (including 30 cases recovered today), 464 deaths; Baramulla has 8430 positive cases (including 23 cases reported today)with 93Active Positive, 8159 recovered (including 20 cases recovered today), 178 deaths; Budgam reported 7989 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today)with 59 active positive cases, 7810 recovered (including 06cases recovered today), 120 deaths; Pulwama has 5914 positive caseswith 31 Active Positive, 5791 recoveredand 92 deaths; Kupwara has 5725 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today), 21 Active Positive, 5607 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today), 97 deaths; Anantnag district has 5095 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today)with 20 Active Positive, 4983 recovered (including 07 cases recovered today), 92 deaths; Bandipora has 4731 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today), with10 Active Positive and 4659 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today), 62 deaths; Ganderbal has 4690 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with 14 Active Positive, 4629 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today)and47deaths; Kulgam has 2755 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 15 Active Positive, 2686 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today)and 54 deaths while as Shopian has 2626 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today),18 active positive cases, 2568 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today)and 40 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 25437 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today) with 188 active positive cases, 248671recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today), 378 deaths; Udhampur has 4326 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today), 08active positive cases, 4261 recoveriesand57 deaths; Rajouri has 3879 positive caseswith 02 active positive, 3822 recoveriesand 55 deaths; Doda has 3444 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today)with04 Active positive, 3376 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today)and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3271 positive cases, 03 active positive cases, 3215 recovered (including 01 cases recovered today)and 53 deaths; Kishtwar has 2739 positive caseswith 01 Active Positive, 2716 recoveriesand22 deaths; Samba has 2843 positive caseswith 04 active positive cases, 2798 recoveriesand 41 deaths; Poonch has 2535 positive caseswith15active positive, 2496recoveriesand 24 deaths; Ramban has 2135 positive caseswith00 active positive cases, 2114 recoveriesand 21 deaths while Reasi has 1658 positivewith 10 active positive cases, 1632 recoveriesand 16 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 127957 positive cases in J&K, 12711 have been reported as travelers while 115246 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1091 COVID dedicated beds, 962 Isolation beds with 955 vacant beds and 129 ICU beds where 121 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1570 COVID dedicated beds, 1484 Isolation beds where 1420 beds are vacant and 86 ICU beds where 80are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 2661 COVID dedicated beds, 2446 Isolation beds with 2375 beds vacant and 215 ICU beds with 201vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 14.47 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.