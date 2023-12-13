Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik attended the grand finale of National Road Safety Short Film Festival 2023

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik said with the support of all, road safety efforts will be a people’s movement making roads safer for all. Attending the grand finale of National Road Safety Short Film Festival 2023, CM said that movies create emotions, help people become more empathetic and allow to connect to the issues often ignored.

Short films are appropriate to engage society to address #roadsafety, one of the most challenging issues of current times, the CM said, and added that every life is precious and road safety is a high priority area for Odisha Govt. CM thanked the C & T Department for the Short Film Festival and highlighted that the endeavour was appreciated by Supreme Court of India, and adjudged as one of the best practices for road safety awareness. The film festival received 247 short film entries in 7 languages from 8 states. #Odia short film ‘Biswasth Sathi’ won the 1st prize in the festival.

CM said the overwhelming entry of 247 films was truly encouraging. Expressing happiness for entries in #Santali and #Sambalpuri language in addition to Odia films, CM said that local languages will have greater connect and can create lasting impact. CM expressed happiness as foreign students from Nepal, Bangladesh and Kenya, who are studying in #Bhubaneswar have also sent films for the festival. He congratulated all the winners for spreading awareness on road safety through their films.