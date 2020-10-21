Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik asks people not to be complacent despite Covid infection is declining

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through a Video Conference today, reviewed Covid management in the State and conveyed best wishes to Covid Warriors and their family members on the occasion of Dusserah. Chief Minister said that Covid infection is declining continuously due to hard labour of Covid Warriors and the effort of departments concerned. He further said that although total number of testing has been above 40 Lakhs in the State and number of recovered persons has reached 2.5 Lakh, there is no place of complacency.

Chief Minister appealed the people to remain more cautious in view of the ensuing winter season and to strictly follow Covid protocol. He further advised to focus on treatment of patients with co-morbidities. Chief Minister also ordered to undertake massive Covid awareness drive.

Chief Minister advised to give special attention on carrying out economic activities, keeping in view the livelihood of poor people. He also said to ensure uninterrupted production of industrial houses and implementation of investment proposals.

Development Commissioner Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department Sri Pradeepta Kumar Mohapatra, Police DG Sri Abhay particpated while Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5T) Sri V.K. Pandian coordinated the meeting.

