Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik asks Divisional Forest Officers to prepare a concrete roadmap for improving the health of our forests

Bhubaneswar: Inaugurating a conference of Divisional Forest Officers, CM Naveen Patnaik has asked the forest officers to prepare a concrete roadmap for improving the health of our forests and enhancing the living standards of our forest fringe villagers.

A two-day conference of DFOs has been organised at state convention centre in Lok Seva Bhawan. Speaking on the occasion, CM said that in spite of the difficult situation due to the pandemic, our forest cover has improved in last 2 years as per India State of Forests Report- 2021.

“We have added highest number of mangrove forests in the country and third highest in total increase of forest cover between 2019 and 2021. This has been possible due to constant support of our people, the VSS members and tireless effort of forest staff in the field”, CM said.

Citing that afforestation is a key component for providing employment to people in forest fringe villages, CM advised officials to rope in Women SHGs for raising seedlings for Forest Dept. CM also urged to carry plantation programmes under #5T Initiatives.