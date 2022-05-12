30 gharial hatchlings have been spotted in the fresh waters of Satkosia gorge in Odisha

Bhubaneswar :In yet another boost to wildlife conservation in Odisha, 30 gharial hatchlings have been spotted in the fresh waters of Satkosia gorge, after 28 hatchlings last year. Commend the sustained efforts of forest departmnet, which succeeded in natural nesting after more than 40 years.
