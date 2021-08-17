Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces to support the Indian hockey teams for 10 more years.

Indian Hockey players awarded by CM at felicitation ceremony; #Odisha’s Deep Grace Ekka gets best defender award, Rani Rampal, Navneet Kaur best performance; Savita best goalkeeper; Vandana Katariya & Gurjit Kaur get award for most goals; each presented Rs 5 Lakh cash award by CM.

“Glad to felicitate the Indian Women’s and Men’s Hockey teams after their historic feat in Tokyo2020. Proud of the Hockey Olympians for their achievement. May the remarkable journey inspire many others to embrace sports and bring laurels for the country,” said CM Naveen Patnaik.