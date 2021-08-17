SJVN Rises to the occasion as A Responsible Corporate Citizen; Rescue – Relief Operations at Nigulsari – Kinnaur Landslide Site

SHIMLA : SJVN rose to render all possible assistance to the victims of a massive landslide that occurred at NH 5 near Nigulsari on 11th August 2021 which had trapped a state roadways bus and some other vehicles with scores of passengers feared buried under the debris.

On instructions from the Chairman and Managing Director Shri Nand Lal Sharma, a SJVN rescue team, equipped with adequate equipment along with a medical team, was put into action within a couple of hours after the landslide had occurred. The relief and assistance activities continue to be in operation till today.

The rescue and relief team comprising 51 CISF personnel and a 12-member medical team was mobilized from the three projects in the vicinity viz. Nathpa Jhakri, Rampur and Luhri. Four ambulances equipped with all emergency facilities were deployed to provide relief to the accident victims, many of whom were also moved to hospitals.

Heavy earth moving equipment were provided by SJVN for clearing of landslide debris, emergency vehicles were deployed to assist in transporting men and material, and generators were provided to light up the landslide site for enabling the rescue operation to continue late into the night.

A large number of people from the district administration, police, army, CISF, ITBP, NDRF, SJVN and those stranded in vehicles at the landslide site were also provided with necessary sustenance needs of water, juices, and other eatables.

Free food stalls were established on both sides of the landslide site for everyone. Approximately 300 people were daily served free food during the rescue operations by SJVN.

SJVN continues to provide support service at Nigulsari site even as the overall rescue operation supervised by the state government authorities has recovered all the bodies of missing persons at the landslide site.