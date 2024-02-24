Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Formation Of 34 New Notified Area Councils

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced the formation of 34 new Notified Area Councils (NAC) in 20 districts of the state and the upgradation of five NACs in four districts to municipalities.
According to the Chief Minister’s announcement, Boudhgarh of Boudh, Karanjia of Mayurbhanj, Kantabanji of Bolangir, Chhatrapur and Aska of Ganjam have been upgraded to municipalities.
The Chief Minister has taken this decision given the suggestions of the public and the need for development during the visit of the 5T Chairman Karthik Pandian to various districts.
The new NACs to be created are:
Pallahara and Chhendipada of Angul
Basta and Simulia of Balasore
Paikmal and Bheden of Bargarh
Agarpada of Bhadrak
Belpada and Saintala of Bolangir
Binjharpur, Panikoili, Jarka and Chandikhol of Jajpur
Jaipatna of Kalahandi
Raikia of Kandhamal
Borigumma of Koraput
Sinapali of Nuapada
Chandili, Muniguda and Bissamcuttack of Rayagada
Dunguripali of Subarnapur
Banei of Sundargarh
Sheragarh and Kukudakhandi of Ganjam
Kantilo of Nayagarh
Tangi and Begunia of Khurda
Salipur, Badamba, Narsinghpur, and Niali of Cuttack
Betanati of Mayurbhanj
Parjang of Dhenkanal
Kantamal of Boudh
It is worth mentioning that because of public demands, increasing population, development and economic growth, the Chief Minister has decided to form these NACs. The chief minister expressed hope that these newly formed NACs will work in the overall development of the region.