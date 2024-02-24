Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Formation Of 34 New Notified Area Councils

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced the formation of 34 new Notified Area Councils (NAC) in 20 districts of the state and the upgradation of five NACs in four districts to municipalities.

According to the Chief Minister’s announcement, Boudhgarh of Boudh, Karanjia of Mayurbhanj, Kantabanji of Bolangir, Chhatrapur and Aska of Ganjam have been upgraded to municipalities.

The Chief Minister has taken this decision given the suggestions of the public and the need for development during the visit of the 5T Chairman Karthik Pandian to various districts.

The new NACs to be created are:

Pallahara and Chhendipada of Angul

Basta and Simulia of Balasore

Paikmal and Bheden of Bargarh

Agarpada of Bhadrak

Belpada and Saintala of Bolangir

Binjharpur, Panikoili, Jarka and Chandikhol of Jajpur

Jaipatna of Kalahandi

Raikia of Kandhamal

Borigumma of Koraput

Sinapali of Nuapada

Chandili, Muniguda and Bissamcuttack of Rayagada

Dunguripali of Subarnapur

Banei of Sundargarh

Sheragarh and Kukudakhandi of Ganjam

Kantilo of Nayagarh

Tangi and Begunia of Khurda

Salipur, Badamba, Narsinghpur, and Niali of Cuttack

Betanati of Mayurbhanj

Parjang of Dhenkanal

Kantamal of Boudh

It is worth mentioning that because of public demands, increasing population, development and economic growth, the Chief Minister has decided to form these NACs. The chief minister expressed hope that these newly formed NACs will work in the overall development of the region.