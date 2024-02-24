Rajesh Pravakar Patil Posted As BMC Commissioner

Bhubaneswar: Rajesh Pravakar Patil, IAS RR 2005 Commissioner cum Secretary to Government, Co-operation Department and in additional charge of Special Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department is posted as Commissioner Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

Patil is allowed to remain in additional charge of Commissioner cum Secretary to Government, Co-operation

Department and Special Secretary Housing & Urban Development Department, Bhubaneswar.

Detail posting of Vijay Amrut Kulange, IAS, RR-2013 Commissioner Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, who has been allowed to proceed on leave for one month as per his request, will be made upon his return from leave.