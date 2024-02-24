Historian and Author Dr. Vikram Sampath Highlights Lack of Ownership for Hindus in Temple Management Compared to Other Communities at ‘Ideas of India’ Summit 3.0

New Delhi, February 24, 2024: Discussing the key two perspectives of reimaging India, renowned economist Dr. Parakala Prabhakar and historian and author Dr. Vikram Sampath engage in a scintillating debate at ‘Ideas of India’ Summit 3.0.

A distinguished Political Economist, Dr. Parakala Prabhakar, Managing Director of RightFOLIO, shared his insights on the session “Reimagining India: Two Perspectives”, stating, “Reimagining India centers on the concept of one nation, one language, and one culture, reflecting a repurposed discourse that harks back to the era of British colonial rule. However, India is a country that belongs to all who reside within its borders, celebrating the diversity of its people, cultures, languages, and origins without discrimination.”

Emphasizing that Hindutva is anti-caste, Dr. Vikram Sampath stated, “Reimagining India should not be reduced to a political narrative. Savarkar, among others, advocated for transforming India into a casteless society. In Part III of the Indian Constitution, which describes our Fundamental Rights, there is a painting of Shri Ram, Sita ji and Lakshman ji. This cannot be called as right-wing propaganda. The caste system, though based on the Manusmriti, does not imply that legs are an inferior body part than the shoulder. It is true that History has always been written by the victors, but the current government’s supporters are not the ones writing history. In India, Hindus do not have the autonomy to own their temples, in contrast to religious institutions of other communities, which typically have the freedom to own and manage their places of worship.”

Dr. Parakala Prabhakar, in his talks calls out the caste-system in India and how untouchables were treated. He said, “Cities allowed dogs and pigs to enter at specific times of the day, yet ‘untouchables’ were prohibited, as even their shadows were deemed impure. Such a value system should not be glorified. Within this system, only one caste, the Brahmins, could enter temples, while members of other castes were barred. We should advocate for individual rights and judge people based on their individuality and their rights, rather than their caste.”

In the closely contested discourse, contrarian views of Dr. Parakala Prabhakar and Dr. Vikram Sampath offered multifaceted exploration of “Reimagining India: Two Perspectives,” delving into the intersections of politics, economics, and history.