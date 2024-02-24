Dr. Manoj Kumar Sharma, IPS Emphasizes the Importance of Hard Work and Dedication in Learning at ‘Ideas of India’ Summit 3.0

Mumbai, February 24, 2024: On the second day of ‘Ideas of India Summit’ 3.0, an unbelievable journey of courage and compassion played out on stage as Dr. Manoj Kumar Sharma, IPS and DIG, Mumbai Airport, shared his life experience of cracking civil services amidst many struggles.

Sharing his life lessons during the session ‘Courage and Compassion: The Incredible True Story of an Unlikely Hero’, Dr. Manoj Kumar Sharma said, “The film “12th Fail,” in which Vikrant Massey starred, has significantly contributed to inspiring people. It effectively communicates the message that with determination, one can achieve their goals. My struggle and the film made on my life, gave people living in villages a very important thing – hope!”

Talking about his hometown, Morena in Chambal, he said, “In the Chambal region, firearms and bandits have traditionally been symbols of strength. However, the essence of Chambal transcends the notoriety of dacoity. Historically, when India faced threats, regions like Morena and Gwalior stood at the forefront of defense. In Morena, we identify not as dacoits but as rebels and revolutionaries, challenging the status quo with a cause. Thus, it’s time to discard the label ‘dacoits’ from our narrative. The people of Chambal possess a resilient spirit; they are malleable and capable of great change. With the right guidance and intentions, they can transform positively.”

On being asked what did he gain from the movie that is made on his life, Manoj Kumar Sharma, commented, “I did not accept any financial compensation for the movie based on my life or the book chronicling my journey. My integrity remains intact. The true reward has been the heightened awareness of my life story. I receive letters from individuals inspired by my experiences, expressing their desire to follow in my footsteps. I believe that people who are honest and free from ego should unite. They are the ones capable of changing the world.”

While failing in class 12th is the most well-known facet about his life journey, Manoj Kumar Sharma faced numerous challenges on the road to achieve his goal of becoming an IPS officer. He engaged in driving a tempo to earn a living. At times, he spent nights alongside beggars. He had also worked in a library in Delhi, which opened him to much learning. He talked about his struggles, “I did the job of dog walking, for per dog, I used to get paid Rs 400.”

The ABP Network’s ‘Ideas of India’ Summit 3.0 spotlighting the ‘The People’s Agenda’ brought a confluence of ideas and ideators to a common platform celebrating the country’s people and its plurality. The two-day summit hosted policymakers, cultural ambassadors, industry experts, celebrities, business leaders, economists, and leading luminaries to delve into the fundamental ideas of liberty, justice, equality, and diversity that define India, its society, culture, and politics. The meaningful deliberations on diverse topics had the brightest minds across sectors providing insights about the nation’s trajectory and its journey to become Viksit Bharat.