Tata Steel’s Iron Ore & Manganese Mines Bag 14 Awards at MEMC Event

Bhubaneswar, February 24, 2024: Tata Steel’s Iron ore and Manganese mines in Odisha have bagged 14 awards at the 25th Mine Environment and Mineral Conservation (MEMC) 2023-24 final day event organised under the aegis of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), Bhubaneswar region at Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Tata Steel’s Joda East Iron Ore Mine received first prize in Mineral Beneficiation and Sustainable Development, respectively under Group-1 category.

The mine also received 1st prize in the much-coveted Overall Performance, under same category.

Similarly, Khondbond Iron and Manganese mine and Katamati Mine

awarded 3rd prize in Mineral Beneficiation, and Reclamation and Rehabilitation, respectively under Group-1category.

Officials of respective mines received the awards from Piyush Narayan Sharma, Chief Controller of Mines (I/c), Indian Bureau of Mines, who graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

In the event, Sukinda Chromite mine won 1st prize in Waste Dump Management while Nilachal Ispat Nigam Limited mine got 3rd prize for same under Group-2 category.

In Group-4, Joda West Manganese mine, Bamebari, Guruda & Tiringpahar, Kamarda and Sarubil mines of Tata Steel won various prizes for their noteworthy efforts in environment and mineral conservation.

Among others present on the occasion were Shailendra Kumar, Controller of Mines, IBM, G Rajesh, Director of Mines & Geology, Govt of Odisha, Sabyasachi Mohanty, Director, Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), Arun Kumar, Regional Controller of Mines, Bhubaneswar region, Rajesh Kumar, Chief, Joda East Iron Mine, Tata Steel, Shirish Sekhar, Chief, Katamati Iron Mine, Awnish Kumar, Chief, Manganese Group of Mines, Rahul Kishore, Chief, Nilachal Ispat Nigam Limited, operation heads of all mines, officials, union members and representatives from various mines across the state.

Tata Steel is committed to ensuring sustainable mining through its operations spread all over the world. Certified as per the highest international standards, the Company ensures raw material efficiency and conservation through advanced technologies.