Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik advised newly appointed Principals & Teachers of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan to unlock students’ potential

Bhubaneswar: Attending the ‘Nijukti Parva’ & orientation programme for newly appointed Principals & Teachers of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan & Odisha Mining Adarsha Vidyalayas, CM Naveen Patnaik advised them to unlock students’ potential. CM added this large appointment is a huge boost for Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas & expected the new Principals & Teachers to try their best for making these institutions one of the best in the country.

As many as 542 Principals & Teachers joined #OdishaAdarshaVidyalayas and 30 Principals & Teachers joined #Odisha Mining Adarsha Vidyalayas. Highlighting that the quality of teaching is of paramount importance, CM said the success of an educator lies in understanding the inherent potential of students & making active efforts to unlock those. CM added there should be a conscious endeavour to help children dream big & create confidence in them to achieve what has been hitherto impossible.