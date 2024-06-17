Odisha CM Mohan Majhi advised officials to start the process of consultation with Finance Department and other stakeholders for preparation of a people-centric Annual Budget 2024-25

Bhubaneswar: Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Smt. Anu Garg called on Hon’ble Chief Minister today in the forenoon along with the Senior Officers of Planning & Convergence Department and apprised about the activities and role of the Department.

Chief Minister advised to start the process of consultation with Finance Department and other stakeholders for preparation of a people-centric Annual Budget 2024-25 for Programme Expenditure that reflects the hopes and aspirations of the people. He also advised the officers to ensure effective and efficient implementation of the schemes of the Department and strengthen the planning process at district level.