Cuttack: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi paid homage to the statue of Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das, Radhanath Rath, Viswanath Das and other at The Samaja office.

“I paid homage to the statue of Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das, Radhanath Rath, Viswanath Das and other groomsmen who are symbols of the Odia community in Cuttack. Along with this, I spent some time in the office of one of the leaders of the country’s independence and the creation of a separate Odisha state,” CM Majhi said this in X.