Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha & Minister of Mission Shakti, Smt. Pravati Parida reviewed various schemes & activities of Mission Shakti in presence of Smt. Shalini Pandit, Commissioner-cum-Secy, Shri Vineet Bhardwaj,SMD cum CEO,OLM, senior officers & staff.

During the meeting, Hon’ble Deputy CM emphasized on the role of Mission Shakti in fulfilling the dream of a developed Odisha & instructed to prepare 100-days work plan on Mission Shakti. Deputy Chief Minister and Mission Shakti Minister Pravati Parida clarified that the Mission Shakti scheme won’t stop and will continue with new vigour.