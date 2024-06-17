OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha & Minister of Mission Shakti, Smt. Pravati Parida reviewed various schemes & activities of Mission Shakti

By OdAdmin

Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha & Minister of Mission Shakti, Smt. Pravati Parida reviewed various schemes & activities of  Mission Shakti in presence of Smt. Shalini Pandit, Commissioner-cum-Secy, Shri Vineet Bhardwaj,SMD cum CEO,OLM, senior officers & staff.

During the meeting, Hon’ble Deputy CM emphasized on the role of Mission Shakti in fulfilling the dream of a developed Odisha & instructed to prepare 100-days work plan on Mission Shakti. Deputy Chief Minister and Mission Shakti Minister Pravati Parida clarified that the Mission Shakti scheme won’t stop and will continue with new vigour.

