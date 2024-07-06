Odisha CM Lauds Artisan Saswat for Crafting Jagannath Chariots from Matchsticks

Puri: Saswat Ranjan Sahoo, an artisan from Kumbharpada in Puri district, met with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at his residence in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. Sahoo presented the Chief Minister with intricate models of the three chariots of Lord Jagannath, crafted entirely from matchsticks. The chariots—Nandighosha for Lord Jagannath, Taladhwaja for Lord Balabhadra, and Devadalan for Devi Subhadra—were meticulously built using a total of 2,025 matchsticks over 15 days. The Chief Minister lauded Sahoo’s remarkable craftsmanship and dedication to preserving and promoting Odisha’s cultural heritage.