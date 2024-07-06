Assam Floods: 52 People Dead, Over 24 Lakh Affected As Crisis Deepens

The flood situation in Assam has deteriorated significantly over the past 24 hours, resulting in 52 fatalities and leaving several thousand people homeless, as per ANI. The impact has been widespread, with over 2.4 million people affected across the state. Thirty out of Assam’s 35 districts are severely affected by the second wave of floods, exacerbating the crisis.

Over the past month, the situation has remained dire, claiming lives, damaging infrastructure, and devastating crops and livestock. Thousands of residents are now internally displaced and without homes across the northeastern state.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jubbar Ali, along with his two daughters, wife, and ailing mother, is now taking shelter on an embankment in Assam’s Barpeta district after both floods and river erosion devastated their home.

Just a month ago, Jubbar and his family lived in a concrete house. However, floodwaters forced them to become homeless after the Brahmaputra River swallowed their residence. Initially, they sought refuge in another villager’s house, but floodwaters submerged that house as well. Now, they are living in a makeshift tent on an embankment in the Rowmari Pathar area under the Chenga assembly constituency in Barpeta district.