Bhubaneswar: Ahead of his oath-taking ceremony, Odisha CM-designate Mohan Majhi pays a courtesy visit to former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

"I met former Chief Minister #NaveenPatnaik and invited him for the swearing-in ceremony of the first BJP Govt in Odisha. He assured me that he will attend the event," says Odisha CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi, after meeting with ex-CM at Naveen Niwas.