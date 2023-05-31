Bhubaneswar: Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Science and Commerce results DECLARED; School & Mass Education Minister Sudam Marndi officially announces the results at CHSE office . The overall pass percentage in CHSE Plus 2 Science steam is 84.93 per cent informed the School & Mass Education Minister Sudam Marndi . Overall pass percentage in Plus 2 Commerce steam this year stands at 81.12 per cent: School & Mass Education Minister Sudam Marndi .

93,734 students appeared for exam in Science stream of which 78938 have passed; 39573 students secured first division, 24,257 second division and 14,852 got third division. Nayagarh district records highest pass percentage of 96.41 in Science stream while Gajapati district registers lowest pass percentage of 61.55 . In commerce stream, 24,082 appeared the exam and 19,526 of the total students passed the exam with a pass rate of 81.12%.