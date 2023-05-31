JSW Steel Vijayanagar Becomes the First Manufacturer to Achieve GreenPro Ecolabel for its ‘Automotive Steel’ Products

MUMBAI : JSW Steel, a leading integrated steel manufacturer, is proud to announce its achievement as the first manufacturer to receive the prestigious GreenPro ecolabel for its ‘Automotive Steel’ products. The GreenPro ecolabel, developed by the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Green Business Centre, recognizes the highest standards of environmental sustainability and product performance in the Indian manufacturing sector.

JSW Steel Vijayanagar’s ‘Automotive Steel’ products have undergone rigorous assessments and met the stringent criteria set by the GreenPro certification. This remarkable accomplishment demonstrates JSW Steel’s commitment to producing high-quality, sustainable steel solutions for the automotive industry. The GreenPro ecolabel signifies that JSW Steel’s products are manufactured with due care to its environmental impact throughout their lifecycle, including raw material sourcing, production processes, energy consumption, and end-of-life management.

Mr. Jayant Acharya, JMD & CEO of JSW Steel, expressed his delight at this achievement, stating, “We are honored to be recognized as the first manufacturer to achieve the GreenPro ecolabel for our ‘Automotive Steel’ products. At JSW Steel, Sustainability is at the core of our business strategy, and this recognition further strengthens our commitment towards environmental responsibility. We have invested significant resources in developing innovative processes and technologies to minimize our ecological footprint while ensuring superior product quality.”

Mr. K S Venkatagiri, Executive Director, CII Green Business Center and Chairman, Global Ecolabelling Network (GEN) has mentioned that Indian Automobile Industry is aiming at reducing their carbon footprint and achieving Net Zero in the coming years. JSW’s initiative towards manufacturing Green and low carbon automotive steel products will support the Indian Automobile Industry to move towards “Net Zero“. CII congratulates JSW for their excellent initiative and extends all the support for their endeavours towards achieving Net Zero.

JSW Steel’s journey towards GreenPro certification has been bolstered by its active participation in the development of the GreenPro Automotive Steel standards. Under the Chairmanship of Mr. Devasish Mishra, Executive Vice President – PDQC and TE, JSW Steel played a pivotal role in the committee responsible for formulating the rigorous criteria and guidelines for the Automotive Steel segment. By actively contributing to the standard-setting process, JSW Steel has demonstrated its thought leadership and commitment to driving sustainable practices within the industry.

The GreenPro ecolabel for JSW Steel’s ‘Automotive Steel’ products will help automotive manufacturers make informed choices, promoting the adoption of sustainable materials in their supply chains. By choosing JSW Steel’s certified products, automotive manufacturers can enhance the overall sustainability of their operations and contribute to a greener future.

JSW Steel’s achievement of the GreenPro ecolabel underscores its position as a frontrunner in the steel industry’s sustainability initiatives. The company remains dedicated to pursuing innovative solutions and continually improving its environmental performance across all aspects of its operations