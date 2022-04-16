Odisha : Chief Secretary visits Koraput district and reviews developmental projects

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra visited Koraput district and reviewed the progress of developmental projects. During this two days visit Mahapatra covered the places from Jeypore, Koraput to Kotia, Narayanpatana and Bandhugaon.

Mahapatra went to the project places and looked into the ground level progress & also directly interacted with people, took their feed-back about various schemes, projects, and service delivery mechanism.

Projects relating to construction of medical college, development of Jeypore airport for operation of commercial flights, construction of roads and bridges, implementation of special package for Kotia group of villages, piped drinking water and irrigation figured in the meeting.