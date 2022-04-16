PM Narendra Modi appreciates BAPS relief work in the time of COVID-19 and during the Ukraine crisis

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi met with senior BAPS Sadhus, Ishwarcharan Swami and Brahmavihari Swami and appreciated the BAPS relief work in the time of COVID-19 and during the Ukraine crisis. Shri Modi has also discussed the upcoming birth centenary celebrations of HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Met senior BAPS Sadhus, Ishwarcharan Swami and Brahmavihari Swami. Appreciated BAPS relief work in the time of COVID-19 and during the Ukraine crisis. Discussed the upcoming birth centenary celebrations of HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji and recalled his rich contribution to society.”

