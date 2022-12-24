Odisha Chief Secretary  Suresh Chandra Mohapatra today visited Nayagarh district and reviewed various developmental works

Bhubaneswar : Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra today visited Nayagarh district and reviewed various developmental works.

At first Chief Secretary visited the District Head Hospital and inquired about the facilities available for patients there and then supervised the work of the Kusumi Irrigation Project. Thousands of hectares of agricultural land can be irrigated through this project, built at a cost of about three hundred crore rupees. He directed to complete the construction work soon and make the pipeline for irrigation operational.

Later, Chief Secretary Sharankula Jhadeshwari visited Eco Tourism Project, Ram Sagar Park, Nandighor Sagar Pond and Raghunathjiu Temple at Odgaon.

After Raghunathjiu’s darshan, he discussed the various demands of the Sevayats for the improvement of the temple.