Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra chairs a three-day promotion court to give timely promotions to government employees

Bhubaneswar : A three-day promotion court was held earlier this month to give timely promotions to government employees. A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra on the basis of various facts related to objections received during the hearing.

The Chief Secretary emphasized on simplification of rules for promotion, rationalization of cadre rules and correct consideration of confidential register. He advised the officials to provide the results of the departmental action against the officials within the stipulated time.

In the promotion court, 1,241 applications were received from officers and employees of various departments, while the applications of 1,021 people were heard