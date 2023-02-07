Youth 20 is a brilliant way to amplify the voices of young people: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

New Delhi : Union Minister Anurag Thakur welcomed the Y20 family and addressed the gathering at the first Inception Meet and went on to highlight the significance of holding the Y20 meeting at IIT Guwahati Assam.

Whether it’s from toys to tourism, housing to healthcare; There is incredible transformation and digitalization happening across sectors, for the world to experience and explore through the voices and views of the youth: Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Union Minister said,” Think. Innovate. Act. Define your destiny. The future is happening now. Direct the course of history for your community and nation.”

Youth 20 is a brilliant way to amplify the voices of young people. The world is listening to you very carefully. You have a seat at the table. You are being heard , said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

And for our international youth gathered here, I’ll translate the mantra… is the ‘ ’ (अधिगम) – leap forward and learn from people, places and your failures, said Union Minister.

Will you encourage a sustainable lifestyle for the planet or be the generation that sits quietly watching the extinction of life around us ? , said I&B Minister.

India is diverse, democratic and demand driven. Our demographic dividend is uniquely poised to usher in an era of rapid social, economic, environmental and technological innovation and advancement, he added.