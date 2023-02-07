Centre is committed to establish a modern, dynamic, integrated and world-class textile sector under the vision of PM Narendra Modi : Darshana Jardosh

Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Textiles, Govt. of India inaugurated the 68th India International Garment Fair (IIGF) today at India Export Mart, Greater Noida (City of Apparels).

During her inaugural speech, the Minister said that in view of huge potential of employment generation and foreign exchange earning apparel and textile industry is on the priority and Union Government is fully committed to establish a modern, dynamic, integrated and world-class textile sector under the vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. She further said that the India’s annual textile and apparel export stood at US$ 44.4 billion in FY 2022 with an increase of 41% compared to last year and India is second largest textile and clothing exporter in the world. She appealed the apparel manufactures and exporters to emphasis on innovation, quality with matching latest fashion trends and assured all sort of support from the Government for development and expansion of apparel industry.

In his welcome speech, Shri Lalit Thukral, Chairman, International Garment Fair Association (IGFA) and President, Noida Apparel Export Cluster (NAEC) thanked Hon’ble Minister for sparing her valuable time to inaugurate the fair which will motivate the apparel exporters. Sh. Thukral expressed sincere thanks on behalf apparel fraternity and said that much awaited Production Linked Incentive Scheme, Textile Park and other Schemes of Govt. of India, which are export friendly giving the boost to apparel manufacturing and export. He also welcomed the vision of UP Chief Minister Hon’ble Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji to make the state apparel and textile hub for which not only textile/export friendly policies /scheme have been formulated but also a conducive industrial atmosphere has also provided in the state with better law and order.

Sh. Thukral said each edition of IIGF attract export business from India to around US$ 200 million and this time we expect around US$ 350 million and this trends is expected to be continued. Sh. Thukral also informed the audience that Noida is an important apparel hub from where the current annual apparel export is around Rs. 40,000 crores which would be approximately Rs. 60,000 crores in coming years. He further welcomed and thanked to all participants, visiting overseas buyers, sourcing consultants of the fair and media person.

The 68th IIGF is being organized by International Garment Fair Association wherein around 250 exhibitors are showcasing their products for Autumn/winter 2023-24 season and more than 1000 buyers from all over the world and around 800 sourcing consultants is expected to visit the fair which will be for three days from 7 to 9 February’2023.