Odisha Chief Secretary reviews progress of the preparations for ensuing Golden Jubilee Celebration of Dhauli Shanti Stupa

Bhubaneswar : Chief Secretary Sri Suresh Ch Mahapatra reviewed the progress of the preparations for ensuing Golden Jubilee Celebration of Dhauli Shanti Stupa. The main celebration of this mega event is scheduled to be held on 28th October 2022.

Besides, More than 100 revered Monks from different parts of the Globe will come to Dhauli for this celebration. Chief Secretary directed concerned depts to do the arrangements in most befitting manner & also directed to complete the preservation and beautification works by end of this month.