More than 22 lakh Vaccine doses administered today till 7 pm

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 214.52 Crore (2,14,52,23,129today. More than 22 lakh (22,75,626) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10414442
2nd Dose 10110250
Precaution Dose 6849798
FLWs 1st Dose 18435386
2nd Dose 17704781
Precaution Dose 13329978
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40567747
  2nd Dose 30730710
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61770354
  2nd Dose 52589193
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 560836539
2nd Dose 514061560
Precaution Dose 73818717
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203949709
2nd Dose 196546338
Precaution Dose 39899981
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127614826
2nd Dose 122861607
Precaution Dose 43131213
Cumulative 1st dose administered 1023589003
Cumulative 2nd dose administered 944604439
Precaution Dose 177029687
Total 2145223129

 

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 08th September, 2022 (601st Day)
HCWs 1st Dose 35
2nd Dose 481
Precaution Dose 8820
FLWs 1st Dose 67
2nd Dose 397
Precaution Dose 17090
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 27818
  2nd Dose 76273
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 13033
  2nd Dose 40178
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 22556
2nd Dose 105021
Precaution Dose 1181208
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 3551
2nd Dose 21585
Precaution Dose 491839
Over 60 years 1st Dose 2529
2nd Dose 17648
Precaution Dose 245497
Cumulative 1st dose administered 69589
Cumulative 2nd dose administered 261583
Precaution Dose 1944454
Total 2275626

 

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

