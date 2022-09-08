More than 22 lakh Vaccine doses administered today till 7 pm

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 214.52 Crore (2,14,52,23,129) today. More than 22 lakh (22,75,626) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10414442 2nd Dose 10110250 Precaution Dose 6849798 FLWs 1st Dose 18435386 2nd Dose 17704781 Precaution Dose 13329978 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40567747 2nd Dose 30730710 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61770354 2nd Dose 52589193 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 560836539 2nd Dose 514061560 Precaution Dose 73818717 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203949709 2nd Dose 196546338 Precaution Dose 39899981 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127614826 2nd Dose 122861607 Precaution Dose 43131213 Cumulative 1st dose administered 1023589003 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 944604439 Precaution Dose 177029687 Total 2145223129

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 08th September, 2022 (601st Day) HCWs 1st Dose 35 2nd Dose 481 Precaution Dose 8820 FLWs 1st Dose 67 2nd Dose 397 Precaution Dose 17090 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 27818 2nd Dose 76273 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 13033 2nd Dose 40178 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 22556 2nd Dose 105021 Precaution Dose 1181208 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 3551 2nd Dose 21585 Precaution Dose 491839 Over 60 years 1st Dose 2529 2nd Dose 17648 Precaution Dose 245497 Cumulative 1st dose administered 69589 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 261583 Precaution Dose 1944454 Total 2275626

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.