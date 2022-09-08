CM Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates and lays foundation stones of Rs. 980 crore at Sidhpur and Cholthara in Dharampur AC

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur performed inaugurations and foundation stones of 92 developmental projects worth about Rs. 980 crore at Sidhpur and Cholthara in Dharampur assembly constituency of Mandi district today during his one day tour to this constituency.

While addressing a mammoth public meeting at Sidhpur, Chief Minister said that the double engine Governments at the Centre and the State were ensuring that development goes at an accelerated pace in the State. He said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence as ‘Adazi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and it was a coincidence that Himachal Pradesh was also celebrating 75 years of its existence. He said that the State Government has decided to celebrate this occasion in a befitting manner by organizing 75 events. He said that this decision of the State Government was not going well with the Congress leaders as they were getting baffled by the huge crowd coming in these public meetings.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the Congress leaders were misleading the people of the State in the matter of development. He said that the Congress leaders were trying to woo the voters of the State by giving ten guarantees. He said that it was strange that a Party with no guarantee of its own was giving ten guarantees. He said that the BJP made a sweeping victory in general elections held in year 2014 upholding Narendra Modi’s image as its Prime Ministerial candidate. He said that in 2019 general elections again BJP swept back to power and it won 303 seats in the Lok Sabha, bettering the 282 seats it won in 2014. He said that the BJP ensured ‘Mission Repeat’ in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur and now it was the turn of Himachal Pradesh to break the jinx of not repeating the Government.

Chief Minister said that the State has immensely been benefitted by the benevolence of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that in addition to special assistance of Rs. 800 crore provided to the State, the Prime Minister restored the special category status of the State in central funding by restoring 90:10 ratio for all central projects. He said that during these five years, the Prime Minister has visited the State for a record seven times.

Referring to the Development of Dharampur area, Chief Minister said that the area was being represented by a dedicated leader committed for the development of the area for the last about 38 years. He announced opening of HPSEB Ltd. Circle at Dharampur, opening of Civil Judge Court at Dharampur, opening of Fire Sub Station at Dharampur, starting of Science and Commerce classes at GSSS Sari, opening of Health Sub Centre at Pheahar, Chowki and Chhej Gwala and Sub Office of HP House and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board at Dharampur.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated Rs. 1.29 crore bridge over Masot khad on Kothwan to Chatroun road, Rs. 1.25 crore balley bridge on Dhaloun Rakh road, Rs. 10.85 crore double lane bridge Bakkar khad on Kun to Chamb road, Rs. 1.31 crore foot bridge over Sun khad at Shivdwala, Rs. 1.18 crore bridge at Chalala khad on Chalila Kharoon road, Rs. 12.41 crore new 100 bedded Civil Hospital at Sandhole, Rs. 5.69 crore ITI building at Sandhole, Rs. 14.20 crore Combined office building at Sandhole, Rs. 11.93 crore Combined Office building, Tihra, Rs. 12.31 crore new 100 bedded Civil Hospital at Dharampur, Rs. 19.01 crore Atal Aadarsh Vidyalay at Marhi, Rs. 76 lakh PWD Rest House at Marhi, Rs. 96 lakh PWD Rest House at Mandap, Rs. 95 lakh PWD Rest House at Banerdhi, Rs. 58 lakh 3 rooms at Government Senior Secondary School at Tourkhola, Rs. 50 lakh 4 rooms at Government Senior Secondary School at Dharampur, Rs. 75 lakh 4 rooms at Government High School at Rakehra, Rs. 84 lakh 4 rooms at Government High School at Cholangher, Rs. 50 lakh 4 rooms at Government Senior Secondary School at Seoh, Rs. 40 lakh staff quarters at PHC Seoh, Rs. 1.09 crore Science Block Government Senior Secondary School Morla, Rs. 2 crore Science Block Government Senior Secondary School, Baroti, Rs. 41 lakh Ayurvedic Dispensary at Seoh, Rs. 1.24 crore stadium at Sandhole and Rs. 1.36 crore jeepable link road to Lower Dhalara to Drubh.

The Chief Minister performed inaugurations of Rs. 147.13 crore Multi Villages Rural Piped Water Supply Scheme for Kamlah and Mandap area for Block Dharampur under Jal Jeevan Mission, Rs. 6.86 crore mitigation and restoration of natural calamity affected various water supply schemes of Sidhpur area under Jal Jeevan Mission, Rs. 16.30 crore LIS to group of villages of GP Binga Samoud and Saklana in tehsil Dharampur, Rs. 82 lakh improvement of LWSS Chanehar Beri in tehsil Dharampur, Rs. 12.55 crore Centre of Excellence Building at Sidhpur in Tehsil Dharampur, Rs. 7.39 crore State level Laboratory building at Sidhpur in tehsil Dharampur, Rs. 3.03 crore Hydrology Training Centre building Sidhpur, Rs. 109.66 crore Tourkhola and Multi Villages piped Water Supply Scheme for block Dharampur and Rs. 15.58 crore rehabilitation/rejuvenation of various LWSS under IPH Sub Division Tihra in tehsil Dharampur.

Jai Ram Thakur also inaugurated Rs. 4.5 crore Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence office building, Rs. 4 crore Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence Training building, Rs. one crore Deputy Director of Horticulture CoE Sidhpur, Rs. 6.4 crore Mushroom Development Centre, Sidhpur, Rs. 1.3 crore Wheat Straw Store for MDC, Sidhpur, Rs.3.90 crore 33 KV Sub Station Tanihar, Rs. 36 lakh Rest Shed at Tanihar and Rs. 10.91 crore Institute of Driving Training and Research, Paplog.

The Chief Minister laid foundation stones of 4.11 crore upgradation of Dharampur to Banwar Kalan road, Rs. 8.29 crore upgradation of Balyali to Takrehar road, Rs. 8.64 crore upgradation of Thana to Riyur road, Rs. 8.07 crore upgradation of Mandap Chowki Kaloga Magal road, Rs. 8.26 crore upgradation of Gharwasra Baddu Sajao Saluri road, Rs. 10.18 crore upgradation of Tasli Nallah to Garli Sari road, Rs. 66 lakh metalling and tarring from Hawani to Syral road, Rs. 33 lakh link road Barog to Riyur, Rs. 87 lakh metalling and tarring on village Thankar (CD Works and Soling), Rs. 89 lakh metalling and tarring on link road Muslim Basti Bhadyar, Rs. 28 lakh metalling and tarring on link road to upper Hawani, Rs. 89 lakh metalling and tarring on link road to lower Chowki, Rs. 86 lakh metalling and tarring on link road Banerdhi to Haylog road, Rs. 87 lakh link road to Gugga Mandir, Rs. 82 lakh metalling and tarring link road to village Chhapapanu, Rs. 66 lakh link road Tanihar to Baba Kamlahia, Rs. 66 lakh link road to village Balhra Basti Kujabalh, Rs. 50 lakh metalling and tarring link road Balhra Basti, Rs. 51 lakh metalling and tarring link road to village Taral, Rs. 66 lakh link road Garli to Magogari, Rs. 50 lakh link road to village Banal Didnu Barto, Rs. 86 lakh link road Brahaman Basti Jodhan Rs. 50 lakh metalling and tarring of road to Ludhiyana, Rs. 70 lakh link road Middle Choki, Rs. 87 lakh metalling and tarring road Kangoo Ka Tharu, Rs. 66 lakh link road Pipli to Barari Basti, Rs. 87 lakh link road Upper Chowki, Rs. 86 lakh metalling and tarring link road to village Naryangarh, Rs. 66 lakh link road Banali, Rs. 66 lakh link road Bahru to Rosso, Rs. 87 lakh link road Kalswai Gujjar Nallah Shivdwala, Rs. 58 lakh providing cross drainage works and metalling and tarring of Harizen Basti Bhadred road, Rs. 90 lakh metalling and tarring link road Lower Khajurti, Rs. 80 lakh metalling and tarring link road to village Tikkar, Rs. 86 lakh metalling and tarring link road Baldwara Chowki, Rs. 74 lakh metalling and tarring link road Sari to Bharedka, Rs. 58 lakh metalling and tarring link road Dhar Basti Deyol, Rs. 66 lakh link road to village Darwar to Sadyal Basti and Rs. 66 lakh link road to village Dhalout.

Jai Ram Thakur also performed foundation stones of Rs. 145.73 crore Flood Protection Works/Anti Erosion Measures for Sakrain, Malhod, Thothu, Dol and Samour khad in Dharampur constituency, Rs. 31.45 crore Lift Irrigation Scheme to left out area of various panchayats in Dharampur block, Rs. 11.56 crore CAD work to LIS Sandhole, Sohar, Neri, Datwar and Ghanala panchayats in tehsil Dharampur, Rs. 96.64 crore Lift Irrigation Scheme to Gram Panchayat Tihra, Kot, Greyoh, Cholthara, Sadhot, Sajaopiplu and Darwar under Jal Shakti Vibhag Sub Division Tihra in Dharmapur constituency, Rs. 92.03 crore Lift Irrigation Scheme to Basantpur Paplog, Rakhoh, Bakarta, Barchhwar, Darpa, Parshada Hawani, Janjhel and Ropri, panchayat in Gopalpur Block, Rs. 79 lakh CAD work to LIS Bhaddu Chaswal and Chhataryana in tehsil Dharampur, Rs. 70 crore restoration and beautification of Kamlah Fort under Nae Rahein Nae Manzile Scheme, Rs. 31 lakh development of various temples of Dharampur constituency under Nae Rahein Nae Manzile Scheme, Rs. 2.48 crore Mushroom Compost Making Unit, Sidhpur and HRTC Workshops at Dharampur and Sarkaghat.

Union Information and Broadcasting, Youth Services and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that the State as well as Dharampur Vidhan Sabha area has witnessed unprecedented development during the last about five years and this was possible due to the double engine governments at the Centre and the State. He said that the Centre Government restored the special category status to Himachal Pradesh which was discontinued by the previous Congress Government at the Centre. He said that the Centre Government has provided adequate funds to the State under various Central projects being executed. He said that the people of the country elected a common man as Prime Minister eight years ago who has ensured that the Nation emerges as a super power with no place for corruption.

Anurag Singh Thakur said that Himachal Pradesh was not only known as a ‘Dev Bhoomi’, but also a ‘Veer Bhoomi’ as people have an inborn passion to serve the India Armed Forces. He said that during the covid-19 pandemic, free ration was provided by the Centre Government to about 80 crore population of the country. He said that over 220 crore free vaccine doses were also provided to the people of the country. He also appreciated the good work done by the State Government headed by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in the field of vaccination and effective implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission. He also detailed the call of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take five vows to make India strong and vibrant. He said that Bulk Drug Park and Medical Devices Park for the State were also sanctioned for the State by the Union Government due to special benevolence of the Prime Minster. He said that adequate funds would be provided for construction of play grounds and stadiums in Dharampur area. He also thanked the Chief Minister for increasing social security pension and providing 125 units free power to domestic electric consumers in the State.

Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, while welcoming the Chief Minister, Union Minister and other dignitaries, said that the people of the State were fortunate that today the State was being headed by a honest, hardworking and a person from a humble background, who understands the developmental aspirations of the common man. He said that despite the corona pandemic, the five years tenure of the present State Government would go down in the annals of the State as golden tenure in the matter of development. He said that till date the Chief Minister has visited the constituency four times, and each time has dedicated developmental projects worth crores of rupees for the area. He also thanked the Chief Minister for always being considerate towards the developmental demands of the people of the area. He urged the people of the area to give their wholehearted support to the BJP so that the pace of development goes uninterrupted. He also detailed developmental demands of the area.

Head of Public diplomacy Embassy of Israel, Ms. Shani Rapaport Etsiony also spoke on the occasion.

MLAs Col. Inder Singh, Vinod Kumar, Jawahar Thakur and Prakash Rana, State BJP Media Co-Incharge Rajat Thakur, Mandal BJP President Lekh Raj, Director Horticulture Dr. R.K. Pruthi, Deputy Commissioner Mandi Arindam Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri were present on the occasion among others.