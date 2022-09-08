Himachal Pradesh : Play titled ‘Bharat Vijayam’ staged at Gaiety Theater Steps taken by State Government for promoting Sanskrit are laudable : Governor

New Delhi : A play on Sanskrit ‘Bharat Vijayam’ was staged at the historic Gaiety Theater in Shimla today under the joint aegis of Government Sanskrit College, Fagli, district Shimla and Himachal Sanskrit Academy. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was present as the chief guest on the occasion. Vinod Sharma directed the play and Mathura Prasad Dixit narrated it. It was organized to commemorate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that the State Government has taken a good initiative by giving Sanskrit the status of the second official language of the State, but now we all together have to take forward Sanskrit. “To increase its prevalence, there is a need to become a participant in its Sambhashan Shivir”, he added. He informed that Sanskrit was being promoted through Sambhashan Shivir at Raj Bhavan. He said that Sanskrit was a rich language and its words have been found in the languages and dialects spoken in every state of the country. He said that the British attacked whatever means we had, which broke the unity of the country and Sanskrit language was also one of them.

Presenting with figures of economic prosperity and literacy of India before British rule in India, he said we were well-off and prosperous in every respect. He emphasized the emergence of Sanskrit for the quality of education.

Earlier, Dr. Amarjit Sharma, Director, Higher Education honored the Governor and said that on the occasion of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, several events and programs were being organized by the Education Department so that the students could get information about our glorious past. He emphasized on taking Sanskrit forward from Shruti. He said that the State Government has taken many initiatives to promote Sanskrit and recently notified two new Sanskrit colleges in the State. He expressed hope that soon the State would also have its own Sanskrit University.

Dr. Kesavanand Kaushal, Secretary, Himachal Pradesh Sanskrit Academy welcomed the Governor.

Former Vice Chancellor Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi Padmashree Prof. Abhiraj Rajendra Mishra, Saraswat Guest Prof. Keshav Ram Sharma, Principal, Government Sanskrit College, Fagli Dr. Mukesh Sharma and other prominent people were also present on the occasion.