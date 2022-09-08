Raipur : Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur and Sakti district to come into existence on 9th September

New Delhi : Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel is going to inaugurate two new districts on 9 September after giving 3 new districts to the people of the state last week. Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur will come into existence as 32nd and Sakti as 33rd district. In this way the number of districts in the state will increase to 33. With the formation of both the new districts, the years old demand of the residents of these areas is going to be fulfilled. The formation of a new district will not only lead to better implementation of government programs, but will also help people recieve many types of public facilities and people will not have to travel long distances for administrative work.

Sakti district is coming into existence as a new administrative unit after being separated from Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur Koriya district and Janjgir-Champa. Unprecedented joy prevails in the remote forest areas of Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur and in Sakti regarding the formation of the new district. With the new district coming into existence, a new stream of development will flow in the area, the pace of development will also accelerate. Development work will be done in avenues like education, health, food grains, internet and road connectivity in inaccessible areas.

On the inauguration of new districts, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will give development works worth Rs 353 crore 79 lakh 23 thousand in both the districts. On this day, Bhoomi Pujan of 09 works worth Rs 187 crore 04 lakh 66 thousand and 06 works worth Rs 13 crore 68 lakh 57 thousand will be inaugurated in Manendragarh. Whereas in Sakti, 296 development works worth Rs 85 crore 20 lakh will be dedicated and 13 works worth Rs 67 crore 85 lakh 99 thousand will be dedicated.

The new district will be under Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur Surguja division. The total number of villages in the district is 376. There are 13 Revenue Inspector Boards and 87 Patwari halkas. There will be Manendragarh, Bharatpur and Khadgawan subdivisions and Manendragarh, Kelhari, Bharatpur, Kharagwan, Chirmiri and Kotadol tehsils. There are 5 urban bodies in which Municipal Corporation Chirmiri, Municipal Council Manendragarh, Nagar Panchayat Jhagrakhand, Nagar Panchayat Khongapani and Nagar Panchayat New Ledri are included. The newly formed district also includes tourist places like Amritdhara Falls, Siddhababa Temple (Manendragarh), Sitamarhi-Harchouka (Ramvangaman Tourist Circuit), Bharatpur, Ramdaha Falls.

Similarly, the new district will be under Sakti Bilaspur division. District Sakti will consist of a total of 5 tehsils including Tehsil Sakti, Malkharoda, Jaijaipur of subdivision Sakti and Tehsil Dabhra of subdivision Dabhra. Sakti district will consist of 18 Revenue Inspector Divisions. According to the 2011 census, the population of the district is 6,47,254. Sakti district will consist of 319 gram panchayats, 6 urban bodies. The newly formed district also includes tourist places like Chandrahasini Mata Temple Chandrapur, Adbhar Ashtabhuji Mata Temple, Rainkhol and Damaudraha.