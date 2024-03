Chief Secretary of Odisha Pradeep Jena

, inaugurated a Creche facility at Krushi Bhavan for the children of the employees working in the premises. The event was attended by Development Commissioner, Smt.

Anu Garg

Also present during the inauguration were Directors and other senior officials of the Department

, and Principal Secretary of DA&FE.Ranendra Pratap Swain, Arabinda K Padhee IAS, Prem chaudhary IAS