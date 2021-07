Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Pattanik wishes people on the auspicious occasion of the world famous Ratha Yatra here , on Monday.

He took to his social media handel.

“Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all on the holy and auspicious occasion of Ratha Yatra and with blessings of the almighty the unprecedented Covid pandemic will soon end Praying to the Lord for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of all,” tweeted CM Naveen Pattanik.