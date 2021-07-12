65 platoons of police force deployed in Puri to maintain high security during Ratha Yatra today

Bhubaneswar : In view to ensure smooth conduct of the annual Ratha Yatra today under strict observance of Covid norms, as many as 65 platoons (one platoon comprises 30 personnel) of security forces has been deployed at Bada Danda.

Besides, to avoid traffic and mass gatherings all entry points to Puri district has been sealed and the entire town has been divided into 12 zones to maintain high security, followed with security officials has also been posted on terraces of buildings present at Bada Danda restricting people from gathering at rooftops.